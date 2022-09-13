Oil spill on E. Charleston Boulevard near Marion Drive. (RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An oil spill backed up traffic in a part of the east Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon.

The spill affects westbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard from Marion Drive to Lamb Boulevard.

“Eastbound Charleston from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston is backed up due to an oil spill,” a tweet from the City of Las Vegas read.

Traffic is “extremely backed up,” a spokesperson for the city said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until 9 p.m. while street crews clean up.