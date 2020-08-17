OSHA issues 11 citations for health and safety violations, 9 for coronavirus-related non-compliance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eleven Nevada businesses were issued citations and have been fined by OSHA. Six of the businesses are in Las Vegas and one is in Boulder City.

Nine of the businesses were cited for non-compliance the with mandated health and safety measures under the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Roadmap to Recovery, according to the state of Nevada Department of Business and Industry. Two other businesses were cited for workplace safety issues.

The fine were for the week of Aug. 10 and occurred at the following businesses:

8/11 – Purcell Tire & Rubber Company, Fernley, Nev. was fined $5,162

8/13 – The Tap, Boulder City, Nev. was fined $4,858

8/13 – Metro Pizza Northwest, 6720 Sky Pointe Dr., Las Vegas, Nev. was fined $6,073

8/13 – Mesquite Ford Lincoln RV, 76 Auto Mall Cir., Mesquite, Nev. was fined $8,501

8/13 – Walmart, 1120 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, Nev. was fined $12,167

8/13 – Neiman Marcus, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nev. was fined $8,501

8/13 – Mesquite Lumber & Supply, Mesquite Nev. was fined $8,501

8/13 – Rock’s 76, 8615 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, Nev. was fined $6,073

8/13 – 7-Eleven store, 4890 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, Nev. was fined $6,073

8/13 – U. S. Tire Center & Auto Repair, Inc., 1501 North Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nev. was fined $2,892

8/13 – El Tarahumara Auto Service, 1250 North Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nev. was fined$4,048

The citation issued to Metro Pizza and The Tap were the result of referrals filed with OSHA alleging workplace safety.

The other nine citations were issued after officials did follow-up visits with the businesses to see if they were complying with industry-specific guidance and the directives. The businesses were warned during the initial visit to comply. If there is further non-compliance, the businesses could be force to cease operations until compliance is in place.

During the week beginning Aug. 10, officials conducted 117 follow up visits finding a 92% compliance rate statewide. However, business sectors with compliance rates lower than the 92% include:

Clothing Stores, 3 observations- 67%

Grocery Stores, 7 observations- 71%

Automobile Sales/Service, 7 observations- 71%

Gyms, 7 observations- 86%

Nevada Department of Business and Industry reported that during the week of Aug. 10, officials did initial visits on 705 businesses and the compliance rate in Southern Nevada was 87% and 90% in Northern Nevada.

To date, there have been more than 6,000 initial visits to business establishments.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 87% during the week beginning Aug. 10 include:

Dayton- 50%

Mound House- 50%

Carlin- 60%

Stagecoach- 60%

Battle Mountain- 83%

Virginia City- 85%

Jackpot- 86%

Las Vegas- 86%

Henderson- 86%

Cities with initial observed compliance rates at or above 90% during the week beginning Aug. 10 include:

Boulder City- 100%

Carson City- 100%

Silver Springs- 100%

Spring Creek- 94%

Wells- 92%

Wendover- 92%

Reno- 91%

Elko- 90%

Initial compliance rates for business sectors across the state (where 25 or more observations were conducted, except where noted) during the week beginning Aug. 10 include: