Ohio man killed in crash in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 53-year-old man from Circleville, Ohio was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Laughlin.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 11:18 p.m. on S. Casino Drive south of Thomas Edison Drive.

Police said the man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro convertible and traveling south on Casino Drive and failed to stop at a red light. The car traveled onto the center median and struck a large landscape boulder. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the 130th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2021.