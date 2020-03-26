Officials warn criminals against taking advantage of COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo says as the coronavirus keeps more people at home, crime is down. He held a press conference with District Attorney Steve Wolfson on Wednesday to explain what is being done to make sure it doesn’t spike.

“To those who choose to break the law and take advantage of this crisis, I am going to keep an eye on those cases,” Wolfson said. “Our community should not have the extra burden of worrying about being preyed on during this crisis.”

According to the sheriff there is not a major uptick in crime.

“As I speak there are no significant changes in reference to crime. A couple areas are up, and a couple areas are down,” Sheriff Lombardo said. “Our calls for service have decreased 5%.”

The sheriff says metro is also making sure non-essential businesses are keeping their doors closed.

“We’ve had 181 calls, so far,” Sheriff Lombardo said. “We have served 41 letters of notice, activated seven suspensions and issued four citations.”

The sheriff says Metro officers are taking precautions while on the streets and have access to personal protective equipment.