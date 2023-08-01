LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An audit of the Animal Foundation’s finances has uncovered a major shortfall.

Now, city and county officials told 8 News Now they are more concerned about the shelter’s financial future.

Officials with the City of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Clark County have known for the last several weeks that there is a problem with the Animal Foundation.

They formed a team to look at the shelter’s operations.

While their work is not done, what they’ve learned already could lead to major changes.

Earlier this summer, the staff at the Animal Foundation acknowledged their problems.

CEO Hilarie Gray said a solution would come from a new call center.

It asked the city and county for more than half a million dollars.

However, votes were delayed, and instead, teams started to look at the shelter’s books.

The audits are not done however, new information is being shared from behind closed doors.

Three elected officials told 8 News Now the Animal Foundation is short at least $1 million. The shelter’s budget is around $5 million.

One official was told the books don’t match, and another official said no one knew how bad it was.

There are also concerns about making payroll in a few months.

Two officials asked not to be identified, however, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman did not. She told 8 News Now the Animal Foundation “is in the red” and that it simply “doesn’t have enough money to finish out the year”.

Government leaders are meeting daily with Animal Foundation staff about what to do next. That may involve taking over operations.

By law, the shelter has to stay open to take in animals. An action could come very quickly.

One reason the Animal Foundation is short at least $1 million is the recent loss of a major donor. No one would tell 8 News Now which organization left.

The Animal Foundation sent a statement which is listed below.

“The Animal Foundation has been working with our municipal partners to ensure the funding for required services covers the increasing cost of animal care and the Animal Foundation, and shelters across the nation, have seen a spike in animal intakes and a sharp rise in costs.” The Animal Foundation

In a statement, local governments said their coordinated approach will help determine a long-range plan for the Animal Foundation.