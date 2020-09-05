Officials: Vacant house fire put out, 1 person arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says one person was arrested Saturday following a vacant house fire near downtown Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded to the call of a small, vacant, one-story house on fire at 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The house is located at 309 N 9th Street, near Stewart Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The person believed to have broken into the house and started the fire was detained by Metro police and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.