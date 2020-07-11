Officials to continue monitoring pools, water parks during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The governor’s restrictions on bars were just some of the changes he called for, beginning this weekend. He’s also taking aim at pools and water parks, places he says have been lacking in both mask usage and social distancing.

Not all casino hotel pools and waterparks across our state that have been checked have been following the governor’s mandate, and he has a message to everyone, when you are at either at waterpark or a hotel pool.

“I want to be crystal clear, unless you are actively walking into a pool, swimming in a pool or walking out of a pool, you should have a face covering on at all times,” Governor Sisolak said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Governor Sisolak says he will continue to monitor compliance and evaluate, and take action as necessary.

8 News Now reached out to Wet’n’Wild for comment and the company got back to us today, saying it has been meeting and exceeding safety mandates set in place.

Wet’n’Wild says it has taken a wide range of precautions to encourage social distancing — requiring temperature checks for all its members and guests and requires all staff to wear face masks.

Wet’n’Wild officials also say, as with similar businesses in Nevada, water park guests are not required to wear masks while in the water and enjoying the park’s rides and attractions.

Cowabunga Bay also shared with 8 News Now, that it has had several visits from the City of Henderson and Southern Nevada Health District. A spokesperson for the water park says each time, it was in compliance with new guidelines.

The park is enforcing the guidelines with a three-step procedure:

Signage posted throughout the park

Recordings that play every 15 minutes reminding guests of the protocols

Added security walking around to remind guests of safety procedures.

State officials are asking employees who want to make a complaint to file them online at osha.gov.