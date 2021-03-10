Officials stress safety on the roads following deadly hit-and-run crash; suspect now in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver suspected of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night has been arrested. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 215 near South Decatur.

Nevada Highway Patrol is only saying they have arrested a female suspect, but 8 News Now has learned the victim was a tow truck driver named Ryan Billotte.

48-year-old Ryan Billotte was a tow truck driver for Quality Towing. Nevada Highway Patrol says he was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 215 Tuesday night, while doing his job.

A driver in a vehicle similar to the one pictured above rammed into him.

“It was a shock and very saddening news for all of us,”” said Thomas Tedford — Senior Vice President of United Road Towing. “I hope whoever it is out there that caused this incident realizes that Ryan had a wife and a family and was supposed to come home to them.”

NHP Says the suspect has been arrested, but on Quality Towing’s Facebook page, the focus is on Billotte.

Related Content NHP makes arrest in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver

The local tow truck community showed their support Tuesday with a procession.

MUST SEE: Las Vegas tow truck drivers paid homage to another driver, Ryan Matthew Billotte, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last night. It was an emotional scene as the drivers lined up to pay their respects. #8NNhttps://t.co/FxhxTvNBJK pic.twitter.com/QOgJ6pKpDx — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) March 10, 2021

First responders know how risky it is on the roads, and safety vests only do so much.

“We know that that’s just one small piece or protective equipment that we can wear, but we’re constantly, head is constantly on a swivel,” said Glen Simpson — Senior Director for Community Ambulance.

That’s why it’s crucial to follow Nevada’s “Move Over” law. It requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle, including tow trucks, to move over a lane.

And when it comes to hit-and-run crashes:

“You’re not going to get away with it. We need you to remain on the scene, render aid, and call 911,” said Andrew Bennet of the Nevada Office of Public Safety. “That is really your only option. Because if you flee, you will be caught.”

“It’s a very tragic incident that took place and unfortunately it could have been avoided,” Tedford concluded.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says a hit-and-run crash resulting in death, like this one, means an automatic 2-20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.