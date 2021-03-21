Officials: Small child pulled out of North Las Vegas structure fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A small child was pulled out of a flaming apartment building on Saturday, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters received multiple calls around 8:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a two-story complex located near North 5th Street and Carey Avenue, the agency stated in a Facebook post.

Crews arrived on scene and were told that children were still inside the building.

Firefighters located a small girl in the second floor who the department said “required immediate transport.”

A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The department did not reveal their status or conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The agency estimates about $150,000 in damages. No firefighters were injured.