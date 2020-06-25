Officials search for missing swimmer at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — National Park Service rangers are searching for a woman who went missing near Special Events Beach at Lake Mead Wednesday night.

Officials say they received a call at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday about a group of six people that was blown into the lake on an over-sized inflatable flamingo. One man jumped off into the water and began to struggle, then others jumped into the water to help.

The man made it to shore and was transported to the hospital treatment. It was then reported that one of the women who also jumped in the water did not make it to shore and was missing.

Officials searched the shoreline, and the water by boat and helicopter, but suspended the search around 1 a.m. Thursday due to low visibility.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dive Team provided support as the search picked back up later Thursday morning. The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service.

According to the National Park Service, wind gusts were at least 29 miles per hour at the time of the incident Wednesday night. Officials want to remind people to stay aware of conditions and stay safe when out on the water.