Officials say Stay at Home 2.0 appears to be working, but it may not be enough

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 response director shared some encouraging news today: Stay at Home 2.0 appears to be working. However, it may not be enough.

We could be hearing from Gov. Steve Sisolak about additional guidelines over the next few days. State leaders and health officials have been trying to figure out how to protect public health, as well as our state’s economy.

It’s a challenge, especially in a state that relies so heavily on tourism.

The 14-day positivity rate is 15.8% — 5% is considered too high.

Hospitalizations in Southern Nevada are continuing to increase. There is a strain on healthcare staffing, licensed beds and space.

Officials are considering a balanced approach to address this.

“We know we’ve done stay-at-home orders before, or a stay-at-home order before, and we’ve seen the impact on the virus as we’ve seen the impact on the economy,” said Caleb Cage, COVID-19 response director. “We’ve tried to do a more targeted approach, and we’ve seen the impacts from that on both, as well.”

He says since there is a nationwide surge, there is competition, for example, to bring in healthcare workers.

“The problem is that we have, we’re competing nationally with other states because we have a nationwide surge going on right now, which is different from the regional surges we’ve seen in the past,” said Cage.

The state is asking people with medical or science backgrounds to volunteer for the Battle Born Medical Corps. For more information, click here.

Again, it is likely we will hear from Sisolak over the next days, possibly about additional restrictions. It appears he and his team are trying to prevent another shutdown, though, and instead continue to use a more targeted approach.