Officials say Henderson house fire was likely caused by illegal fireworks

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Five people are now displaced following a house fire in Henderson. Officials say it caused an estimated $140,000 in damage, and it was most likely caused by illegal fireworks.

Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Ash Street near Lake Mead & Warm Springs at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Crews discovered the fire on the exterior of the building, extending to the interior of the one-story home. Firefighters then entered the home the extinguish the fire.

Two adults were evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries to firefighters at the scene.

The caused of the fire was undetermined, but is expected to be because of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks were spotted in the area prior to the fire, which started outside the house in an open trash can.

Officials have some reminders when using fireworks during the period of time that they are actually legal during the year (June 28-July 4):