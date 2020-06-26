Officials say Henderson house fire was likely caused by illegal fireworks

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Five people are now displaced following a house fire in Henderson. Officials say it caused an estimated $140,000 in damage, and it was most likely caused by illegal fireworks.
Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Ash Street near Lake Mead & Warm Springs at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Crews discovered the fire on the exterior of the building, extending to the interior of the one-story home. Firefighters then entered the home the extinguish the fire.
Two adults were evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
There were no injuries to firefighters at the scene.
The caused of the fire was undetermined, but is expected to be because of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks were spotted in the area prior to the fire, which started outside the house in an open trash can.
Officials have some reminders when using fireworks during the period of time that they are actually legal during the year (June 28-July 4):
- Always read the directions and use common sense when handling fireworks.
- Use outdoors only on a hard, flat surface – away from buildings, vehicles, dry grass and other flammable objects.
- Light one at a time, then move quickly away.
- Keep others at a safe distance and never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Do not give fireworks to young children under any circumstance, including sparklers.
- Never attempt to relight or fix malfunctioning fireworks.
- Have a bucket of water handy for emergencies and for dousing misfired and spent fireworks.
- Do not place warm embers in a trash receptacle. Rather, place all discharged fireworks in a bucket of water overnight to ensure they do not re-ignite.
- If a fire does occur, use a hose or bucket of water to douse the fire. If the fire becomes large or spreads, immediately call 9-1-1.