LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a fire in the west valley. Officials say there is a “high” level structure fire coming from a commercial building in the area of Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Once crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building and decided to issue a second alarm, requesting more resources.

Firefighters knocked down the main body of the fire. Crews are on scene attending to the hot spots.

There are no reported injuries. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas were requested to the scene.

The fire is under investigation.