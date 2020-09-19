Officials push for Clark County residents to fill out Census 2020 form before deadline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline for the 2020 Census is now less than two weeks away.

It’s the final push for community members to be counted in the census. As of this week, only 66 percent of households in Clark County have filled out their forms.

Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall is joining many state and local officials in a weekend of action.

“Nevada has been impacted more than any other state in the union by the economic crisis and the health crisis,” said Lt. Governor Marshall. “So right now what we need to do is be counted, because we matter.”

They say funding from the census will be vital in the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. If the form is not filled out, that money will go elsewhere.

“The money will go to California, or New Jersey, or Kansas. But it won’t come home,” said Lt. Governor Marshall.

This weekend the team is focusing on reaching the local Latino community.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz says census dollars will go towards funding social services, education, transportation and much more.

All information given is confidential.

“Traditionally, the Latino community is undercounted, and therefore underserved in terms of resources,” said Councilwoman Diaz. “We know that in the Latino community right now and because of the economic hardships, there might be more than one family living together. Don’t be shy about that. No one is going to be judging, no one is going to say ‘oh two, three families live here?’ What matters is that we count.”

The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census form is September 30th.

When filling out the census form, every person in the household should be counted, including young children. Kids under five tend to be the most undercounted of all Nevadans.

If you need to fill out your census form, CLICK HERE.