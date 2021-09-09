Officials push COVID vaccines for local minority communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There is another push to get more of those in Southern Nevada’s minority community vaccinated against COVID-19. That was the goal of a clinic Thursday in East Las Vegas.

Local politicians joined Clark County Schools superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, at the clinic at Chaparral High School.

Many discussed President Joe Biden’s announcement of sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans. The government’s expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

“I’m supportive of that,” said Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus. “But you know, the private sector has already been out front, especially here in Las Vegas. Some of our gaming companies have required masks or else testing, and I think they know that if the customers feel because their personnel is safe, then that will help bring back the economy.”

The Democrat said she understands there will be resistance to the plan from some critics.

“But, I believe that when you give the information to people and they realize how it works and why it’s so important – for them to keep their jobs, keep their children in school, keep their houses – that you’ll find a pretty high rate of compliance,” said Titus.

Dr. Jara also said he applauds Biden’s vaccine mandate. Last week, the Clark County school board voted to give Jara the authority to create vaccine requirements for CCSD teachers and staff. Jara said he’s still in talks with unions and the Southern Nevada Health District and wasn’t sure how Biden’s announcement would affect his deliberations.

Thursday’s clinic was operated by Mi Familia Vota, an organization that lobbies for healthcare, immigration, and voting rights primarily on behalf of Hispanics. The event specifically focused on minority communities, which studies show are below national averages in vaccines per capita.