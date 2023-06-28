LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program is on hold, with a pending Supreme Court decision set to decide its fate at the end of June. Regardless of that result, interest on student loans will start to accrue once again in September with payments beginning again in October.

The restart comes after a three-year freeze on student loan payments by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the freeze, less than one percent of borrowers continued to make their payments, according to a report from The Brookings Institution.

“You have to get ready and put that money aside and begin to make systematic payments,” said Brad Zucker a financial expert with SMA Wealth Management. “You don’t want to fall behind. You don’t want to go into default.”

Zucker said 11 percent of borrowers default on their loans within the first year of their graduation.

“There are at least eight different repayment options to help you avoid going into default,” Zucker said.

Evelyn Castro, the Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman, said the state has the highest rate of student loan defaults and delinquencies. She suggested that those with outstanding student loans act before falling into that category.

“If it still seems like too much of a monthly payment, find out what other repayment options are available,” Castro suggested.

Those options include the Income-Based Repayment Plan, Pay As You Earn Repayment Plan, and Income-Contingent Repayment Plan. Castro said her office is ready to help borrowers and those who intend to borrow.

Expected interest rate increases for undergrads, graduates, parents, and families borrowing on behalf of their children will further raise the price of school, and experts suggest researching the cost of education outside of classes.

The Ombudsman offers $10,000 scholarships to students staying in Nevada for college as well as help for borrowers sorting out their options.

“For anyone who is concerned, they need to take steps before they go back into repayment,” Castro said, suggesting that borrowers:

Make sure their loan servicer has their up to date contact information

Contact loan servicers directly to confirm monthly payment amounts and the due dates

Avoid asking for a delay on repayment unless it is absolutely necessary. Interest will accrue regardless of delay.

Remember that borrowers have multiple repayment options. Not paying can impact a borrower’s credit score and result in wage garnishment.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s office holds monthly webinars for borrowers and those who intend on borrowing. It expects to conduct weekly webinars in August to prepare borrowers for repayment. Details are available on the NVigate website.