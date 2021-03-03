Officials prepare rollout plan for Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It will not be long now, before you can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We are now learning more about when it will get here and how you can get it.

The third vaccine available is being administered in northern Nevada, and shipments could arrive in Clark County any day now.

On Wednesday, 8 News Now learned the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be labeled as the “Janssen vaccine” on vaccination cards. That is the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson.

For this first shipment, 24,000 doses came to Nevada this week and they are on their way to this end of the state.

In a COVID-19 health district vaccination meeting Wednesday, officials explained they expect to get 17,000 vaccines in this week. That weekly amount is expected to drop for a week or two and then pick back up at the end of the month or early April.

They expect this vaccine to be an option at all clinics and sites soon and they are focusing on making sure they are equipped to handle it all.

“We want to maintain the high volume that we are doing,” said Greg Cassell of the SNHD Incident Management Team. “We need to ramp up even more we are making some adjustments in our scheduling right now and we also have more discussions next week when we meet with the state and gaming control board officials that are tasked with getting this out.”

481,000 vaccines have been administered so far and more people became eligible this week.

With the third vaccine coming they will be expanding hours of operations. The last appointments for the convention center site will be at 5:30 p.m. Over at the Cashman Center they will be at 6 p.m.

Both sites open at 8 a.m.

They do believe some are waiting for the one-dose Janssen vaccine, but they are urging people to get whatever vaccine they can and to not wait.