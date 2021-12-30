Officials prepare for crowds as thousands flock to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands get ready to ring in the new year in Las Vegas, roads and airports were packed on Thursday.

At around 2 p.m., The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 16-mile backup on I-15 near the Nevada-California state line.

Harry Reid International Airport has also been packed all week, as hundreds of thousands travel to the valley to welcome 2022.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will be out in full force Friday night to patrol the strip and the downtown area.

Around 2,000 Nevada National Guardsmen will also be on hand to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We’re talking to people out there, making sure they are having a great time. We are not there strongly for enforcement, we are there to make sure that it’s just safe,” Maj. General Ondra Berry of the Nevada National Guard said. “So, from a preparation standpoint, this is something we do all the time. It’s just a shift.”

In all, officials are preparing for about 300,000 people to hit the Las Vegas Strip on Friday night.

Lyft and The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities are offering $10 off rides with the code RIDESMART2022 starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.