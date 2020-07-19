Officials: No one injured in two overnight fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters were able to extinguish two separate fires that broke out within an hour of each other early Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating a tree fire that extended to the roof of a home on Mediterranean Drive, near Desert Inn and Durango.

Officials say it happened at 12:35 a.m. The fire did not reach the inside of the house and thankfully, no one was hurt.

F3H TOC: 12:35AM. 3128 Mediterranean Dr tree fire extended to roof of 2-sto house – OUT, no extension to interior, several units being released, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS E2,22,26,28, T22, R26, EMS1, AR3, B10,4. Incident#0256523. Ward:2 pic.twitter.com/oUZtUi73Mz — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 19, 2020

Another fire overnight broke out at a vacant, boarded up house on Harrison Avenue. That’s near Owens and Interstate 15.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. No one was hurt in this fire, officials say.