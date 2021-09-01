Officials join Nevada Conservation League in pushing ‘Build Back Better Budget’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada lawmaker presented climate action as an opportunity to create jobs in Nevada as environmental advocates supported the Build Back Better Budget (BBBB) — an initiative to secure federal funding for “transformational investments in clean-energy infrastructure and climate action.”

Speakers at an event hosted by the Nevada Conservation League called on Nevada’s federal delegation to support BBBB.

Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, a Democrat who represents District 10 in Clark County, said, “We already know from countless examples across the country that investments in clean energy are about more than just reducing carbon pollution and improving air quality.”

“This effort has the potential to bring new companies, to create high-paying, long-term jobs, to stimulate our local economies, and to save money for municipalities and Nevadans across the state,” Nguyen said. “There could not be a better investment for our government to make, and I am asking Congressman Horsford and all of our leaders in Washington to ensure the Build Back Better Budget makes those climate investments.”

BBBB would make investments in clean energy to curb the dangerous effects of climate change and protect Nevada communities, according to a news release.

A $10 million grassroots campaign focused on “demanding ambitious investments in clean energy, environmental justice and climate solutions” was organized as the Climate Action Campaign.

“Take one look at the data and you’ll see clearly that we are now in the midst of the climate crisis we have long been dreading,” said Jodi Bechtel, assistant director of the Clark County Department of Environment & Sustainability.

“When 95% of the West is living through drought conditions, nearly half of the state is living in areas with elevated risk of wildfires, and we have school closings from the amount of pollution in the air, it’s time to get ambitious about transitioning to clean energy. We need Congress to step up and pass a budget with real resources for climate action.”

The Nevada Conservation League cites 12 extreme weather events that cost the state up to $1 billion over the past decade.