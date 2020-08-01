Officials investigating church fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department (NLVFD) is conducting an investigation after a fire caused $125,000 in damages at a church Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at Greater Most High Church, located near M.L.K Boulevard and Carey Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.

NLVFD found heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area of the one-story church.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes, however smoke and fire damage extended into other areas of the church and attic, NLVFD says. The worship area of the church sustained minimal damage.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. The church was not occupied at the time of the fire.

NLVFD says preliminary evidence has not led to suspicious causes.

As per protocol for religious institution fires, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been contacted and will be assisting in the investigation.