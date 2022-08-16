LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Park rangers and Metro police are investigating the discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials are working with dive teams in the Swim Beach area at Lake Mead after partial skeletal remains were found, they said. Whether or not they are human remains has not been confirmed.

“Lake Mead NRA is aware of the discovery of partial skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area at Lake Mead. Park rangers are coordinating with Metro PD’s dive team to assess the area,” a release from the Lake Mead Public Affairs Office said.

More details will be provided once the skeletal remains are determined, the office said.

This is a developing story.