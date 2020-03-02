Officials investigate after body found in burning vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a car fire Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. at the end of Washburn Road in the far northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters found a fully involved car fire when they arrived on the scene. A bystander told firefighters there was someone inside the vehicle. That person said they tried to rescue them, but the fire was too intense.

Firefighters responded to the original call of a crash that led to the car fire, but later determined there was no crash at all. The vehicle was still in the roadway.

The car was completely destroyed by the fire. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Metro’s homicide unit is currently investigating the incident.