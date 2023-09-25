LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who died while working on the Las Vegas Strip in preparation for November’s Formula 1 race on Saturday has now been identified by Clark County officials.

Officials from the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tizoc Antonio, 37 of Las Vegas, was the individual who died while working on the Bellagio Fountains preparing for the F1 race on Saturday.

According to the officials, Antonio died of an “incised wound of the neck.” He died just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at an area hospital.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have begun investigating Antonio’s death, police said. No further details have been given as to what caused his death.