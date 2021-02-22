Officials identify hiker whose body was found at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KLAS) — National Park Service officials have identified the man whose body was found at Zion National Park Friday.

Park officials say they were informed by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday that the body located in the park Friday afternoon was that of 42-year-old Corbin McMillen. McMillen was a resident of St. George, Utah, and he told his mother that he was going to hike the Angels Landing Trail at Zion on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Park rangers found his vehicle at the Grotto Trailhead around midnight that evening. After confirming the vehicle was still parked unoccupied at the Grotto parking lot on Friday morning, a formal search began.

Later that afternoon, members of the search team found Mr. McMillen’s body at the base of Moonlight Buttress. The summit of Moonlight Buttress is a feature located on the West Rim Trail near Angels Landing.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. McMillen’s sustained injuries consistent with a high elevation fall, which was probably from the summit of Moonlight Buttress.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McMillen family and friends,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “We are all deeply saddened by this outcome.”

The Washington County Sherriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency.