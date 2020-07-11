Officials: House fire sends 3 people, including Las Vegas firefighter, to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged two homes in the west valley and sent three people, including a Las Vegas firefighter, to the hospital.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) says they received multiple calls at 12:20 a.m. Saturday that a house in the area of Alta and Buffalo was on fire.

When firefighters arrived at the house, located at 824 Eugene Cernan Street, they found intense flames coming from the garage of a one-story home.

The fire quickly spread throughout the home and then onto the two-story house next door, making it a two-alarm fire.

Additional units were requested to help put out the fire and help two people that were injured. Both were taken to the hospital, one for burns and the other for smoke inhalation, LVFR stated in a news release.

Because of the hot weather conditions, dense smoke covered the entire area and made for low visibility. LVFR says the smoke made it difficult to breath.

It took nearly 90 minutes to knock down the bulk of the fire, officials noted.

One firefighter, who is believed to have inhaled some of the dense smoke, was taken to the hospital for potential smoke inhalation.

Both of the houses sustained heavy damage, estimated at about $500,000.

The fire scene was too hot for investigators to get inside the house to figure out the cause of the fire. Also, LVFR said there were too many hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Five people are displaced because of it.

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department also assisted at the fire.