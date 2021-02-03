Officials host vaccine clinic for seniors, frontline workers in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Hundreds of people made their way out Aquarius Casino Hotel in Laughlin Wednesday afternoon to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 1,000 vaccines were distributed to the elderly and frontline workers at the clinic.

One man who received the vaccine said it was an easy process.

“It was really painless,” said 70-year-old Noel Petrohilos of Laughlin. “It’s a step in the process to getting our lives back.”

The clinic was hosted by Clark County and SNHD officials. County Commissioner Michael Naft was on hand, as his district includes Laughlin.

He said he was pleased with the turnout.

“We launched the appointments several days in advance, and they filled up relatively quickly,” Commissioner Naft said. “We were able to add even more vaccines down here in really part of an effort to make sure no Clark County resident is left out.”

The clinic is open again Thursday, but all of the appointments have been claimed. Officials plan to vaccinate about 1,000 more people Thursday.