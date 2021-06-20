Officials hope to boost vaccination numbers with more incentives, pop-up clinics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has made significant progress in COVID-19 efforts, and now, with a new vaccination incentive launching July 8th, the hope is that more shots will be administered this summer.

“To date, more than 50% of the total eligible population of our state has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

The state of Nevada is just getting started as the amount of pop-up clinics around town seem to increase weekly and now our state is offering a 5-million-dollar incentive in cash and prizes to those that get their shot.

“During ‘Vax Nevada Days,’ residents who have had at least one shot of the COVID vaccine including those who got their shots months ago, will be automatically entered into a weekly drawing to win cash, post-secondary education savings plans and other prizes,” said Governor Sisolak.

Local resident, Crystal Terry says, an incentive like this is bound to increase vaccination rates among Nevadans.

“I would have gotten vaccinated anyway to stay safe and to keep my kids and my family safe, but even better if I’m getting something extra for it,” she said.

The Southern Nevada Health District will continue to provide pop-up vaccination clinics at Clark County School District schools through the end of June.

High risk locals like Sherry Reicher had no hesitation when it came to getting her shot, noting that she can’t believe such an incentive had to be done to get people vaccinated.

“I think it’s a little strange that this incentive is in place,” said Reicher. “I would think the fact that so many people have died from it and had such horrible experiences from it, that they would just be clamoring to get a shot,” she said.

There have been other pop-up sites in front of T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Golden Knights playoff games.

Clark County officials also provided the masses with the opportunity to get vaccinated at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign” and most recently at Area 15.