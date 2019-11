LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue say a homeless man is suffering from serious burns after he fell asleep on a sidewalk while smoking.

FIRE VICTIM: TOC: 10:26AM 1200 block of S Las Vegas Blvd 60 yo homeless male sitting on sidewalk fell asleep while smoking, clothes caught fire, taken to UMC-Burn unit serious burns – careless smoking cause #PIO1NEWS E4, 6i3,12 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 10, 2019

Officials say it happened on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. on South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard.

The 60-year-old homeless man was sitting on the sidewalk smoking when he fell asleep. His clothes caught fire and he was taken to UMC with serious burns.

LV Fire and Rescue said in the tweet that the cause was “careless smoking.”