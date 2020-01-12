Officials find body after putting out camper fire near Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says they put out a fire in a camper vehicle near Mt. Charleston Sunday morning and found a person dead inside.

Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire on Kyle Canyon Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday. The fully-involved camper was located on Kyle Canyon Road and Candy Street, about 5 miles up Kyle Canyon from the U.S. 95 turnoff.

INCIDENT TOC: 9:08AM. Kyle Canyon Rd & Candy St in rural area, camper vehicle fire, fully involved on arrival, @LasVegasFD E48,41 responded – fire is OUT, 1 deceased person found inside, this is in rural @ClarkCountyNV , @ClarkCountyFD investigators & @LVMPD enroute. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 12, 2020

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the fire is out, but they did find a body inside the camper.

Clark County Fire investigators and Metro are on their way to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.