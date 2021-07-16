Officials explain process behind ‘Vax Nevada Days’ as many question integrity of raffle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second list of Vax Nevada Days winners has been announced but many are questioning the process.

The process has a public and a private side, and state organizers say it is for your protection.

Think of what we see during the live events as the second part of the drawing.

Immunize Nevada Executive Director Heidi Parker explained the layout during the weekly COVID-19 update with state and local health officials. She says fairness and security are cornerstones of the Vax Nevada Day drawing.

Immunize Nevada and the State of Nevada are taking every step possible to ensure integrity throughout each step.

The process is overseen by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and they use a program called “IGT” which helps protect the integrity of the drawing.

About 2,000 Nevadans will be winning cash prizes over the span of eight weeks. Each winner will be contacted using their information in their health records.

The live drawing had to be done in a way that would not compromise the privacy of any resident, according to parker.

“We would never compromise resident’s trust by sharing names without consent,” Parker said. “Vax Nevada Days is a contest for all eligible Nevadans to win and names are part of public record. We realize that some don’t want their names to be public.”

Parker says that HIPPA laws protect patients’ rights, so they have to secure permission to release the names of COVID-19 patients.

Also, some of the winners are between the ages of 12-17.

Cash and tuition prizes are drawn for all eligible Nevadans in advance of the Thursday live reveals.

Significant winners are notified of their winning status, but they are not told the amount. They must consent to have their names released in order to receive their prize.

During the Thursday live reveal, every Nevadan that has their name read or appears in person to get their prize has given permission.

Every person that gets the vaccine is automatically entered.