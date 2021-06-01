NDOW wardens euthanize mountain lion at southwest valley complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) wardens euthanized a mountain lion at a southwest valley apartment complex Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Flamingo and Hualapai.

The animal was reportedly put down after wardens were unable to sedate it.

“NDOW received a call from Metro around 7 a.m. this morning about a mountain lion in the Summerlin area,” Ashley Sanchez, NDOW’s headquarters public information officer, confirmed to 8 News Now. “When NDOW wardens arrived, Metro assisted by blocking off the area.”

Wardens made the decision to euthanize the wild cat “for the safety of all involved.”

Sanchez says conditions in recent years are the driest and that this will likely not be the last time mountain lions or coyotes are seen in rural neighborhoods.

Mountain lions have been spotted recently in northwest and west valley neighborhoods.