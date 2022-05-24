LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — International travel is slowly returning to Las Vegas, and there is now a push from Homeland Security to make sure the experience is safe for foreign visitors.

“The airport here for international visitors is as safe as it’s ever been,” said Homeland Security chairman Bennie Thompson.

He said a meeting at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday was held to get a better understanding of what’s needed to increase international visitation.

“A majority of international travelers come through this airport. For Nevada, its a significant part of the economy,” he continued.

Congresswoman Dina Titus addressed issues like mask requirements, COVID testing, and check-in procedures at the meeting.

“All of those things are good tools in the tool box, but we need to get the message out, especially internationally. This is what you have to do to come,” she said.

“You get your four vaccines, you’re safe, you get in, you enjoy, and you go back home,” California congressman Lou Correa added. “We’re going to make sure we’re safe, the economy grows, tourism from other parts of the world continues to come, and we’re back on track.”