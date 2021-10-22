Officials discover two illegal marijuana grows on public lands valued at over $2M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In September a multi-agency investigation took place to clear out two illicit marijuana grows on Nevada public lands.

In Lincoln County, investigators dismantled a grow site that supported approximately 20,000 marijuana plants.

In Nye County, investigators dismantled and eradicated a grow that contained approximately 7,850 marijuana plants.

Illegal Marijuana grows discovered on public lands in Lincoln Co. and Nye Co. (Courtesy: Nevada Department of Public Safety)

To put the number of plants discovered into perspective, the average mature marijuana plant will yield about one pound of usable marijuana, giving the marijuana produced from both sites an estimated street value of $2.8M.

Investigators were also able to locate and dismantle several camping structures, along with illegally dammed springs, and approximately three miles of PVC tubing used for water distribution.

The investigation also turned up the discovery of an illegal and toxic pesticide called Carbofuran.

Partnering agencies involved in the discovery, include the Nevada National Guard Counter Drug, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration Las Vegas for the Lincoln County operation.