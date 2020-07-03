Officials determine cause of Mahogany Fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We now know the cause of the Mahogany Fire, which ignited on Sunday and burned nearly 2,800 acres near Mt. Charleston. It’s now 40 percent contained with 420 people still assigned to fighting the fire.

The map below outlines the Mahogany Fire.

The red areas are areas of open line where crews are continuing to work. The black on the map are areas where crews have full containment on the fire.

Firefighters have made progress this week following the flames igniting on Sunday, near the Mahogany Campsite between Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon.

“It was a campfire, human caused,” said Jeremy Kiesling, incident command trainee. “It wasn’t in the campsite. It was a camp outside the campground that was in the woods.”

“I would’ve bet $100 against a dollar on that,” said Lee Canyon resident George Crosby.

Crosby and his wife live in Lee Canyon. He says dry conditions make the mountain optimal for wildfires right now.

“Up here we haven’t had rain in so long, we don’t know how to spell rain anymore,” Crosby said.

Efforts on the ground and air this week helped stop the spread. A focus remains on the southern and eastern sides of the mountain where there are spot fires.

MAHOGANY FIRE: Investigators determine the fire started from a campfire near the Mahogany campground on Sunday. The fire is 40 percent contained and 420 people are assigned to the fire #8NN #MahoganyFire pic.twitter.com/rKWoABRNnW — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) July 2, 2020

“They’re doing an extremely good job for the terrain they’re on which is very, very steep,” Crosby said.

A portion of Lee Canyon Road was closed Thursday near SR 158 as helicopters continued to access the reservoir at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort and crews work to remove certain trees.”

“Doing a falling operation following some hazardous trees along the road just incase the fire gets up and moves around again,” Kiesling said.

It remains unknown when firefighters will have full containment.

Lee Canyon Resort and Upper Lee Canyon Road will be closed Friday due to the Mahogany Fire.