Officials cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks of any kind remain illegal to use right now across the valley, but that is not stopping some from lighting them up just a few weeks before 4th of July.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue blames fireworks for burning a house Friday night and leaving five people without a home near Decatur & US 95.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Photo of the trash can used to dispose the used fireworks. Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Firefighters work to control the fire caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

The sudden pops have created an issue for Sulema Gandarilla and her family.

“Around 10 pm like the fireworks start going off,” said Sulema Gandarilla. “We have dogs, so they just start barking so we have to bring them inside.”

Any type of firework is illegal in the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, Henderson and North Las Vegas all year long except between June 28 and July 4. Even then, it is only “Safe and Sane” fireworks that are permitted. Those types of fireworks include sparklers and anything that stays on the ground — not exploding in the air.

The “Light It, We Write” inter-agency effort plans to return this year. The campaign cracks down on illegal fireworks use.

Fireworks can be problem during the summer when the wildland fire threat is high in southern Nevada.

“This is a very dry, hot place and I was concerned where the sparks were coming down or is there paper floating down that’s perhaps ignited that could perhaps catch something on fire,” Siebrandt said.

Firefighters recommend soaking spent fireworks in a bucket of water for at least an hour before tossing them in the trash.

Officials also ask that you do not call 911 if you see illegal fireworks. You are encouraged to complain online, here.