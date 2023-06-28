LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife announced Wednesday an effort to crack down on boaters operating under the influence over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The effort is called Operation Dry Water and is described as a “nationally coordinated heightened awareness and enforcement campaign.” It will take place from July 1 to 4, and targets impaired boaters.

According to a release, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will have a presence on every body of water across the state, including with the National Park Service at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“Boating is a great way to spend the 4th of July weekend,” Captain Brady Phillips, Nevada’s Boating Law Administrator, said. “But drinking and boating is a recipe for disaster. Our job is the safety of everyone on the water, and if you’re putting people in danger by drinking and boating, you could be leaving the lake in handcuffs.”

“Alcohol is a leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths. It affects your judgment along with your balance, vision and reaction time,” Captain Phillips said. “We definitely want people on the water enjoying themselves with their families, but we also want to make sure everyone gets home safely.”