Officials continue to battle ‘Poeville Fire’ northwest of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Crews are continuing to battle the “Poeville Fire” currently burning just northwest of Reno on the eastern side of Peavine Mountain. The fire burned through brush and grass Saturday night and is now 10 percent contained according to authorities.
Fire crews will continue to secure and increase containment lines on Sunday. The public should expect to experience smoke in the Reno-Sparks Metro Area, along with blowing dust.
North Virginia Street from Lemon Drive to Stead Boulevard remains closed in Reno.
For more evacuation information, please contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office or visit their Twitter page.