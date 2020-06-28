Officials continue to battle ‘Poeville Fire’ northwest of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Crews are continuing to battle the “Poeville Fire” currently burning just northwest of Reno on the eastern side of Peavine Mountain. The fire burned through brush and grass Saturday night and is now 10 percent contained according to authorities.

Fire crews will continue to secure and increase containment lines on Sunday. The public should expect to experience smoke in the Reno-Sparks Metro Area, along with blowing dust.

ROAD CLOSURES: N Virginia bet. Lemmon Valley & Stead is closed to NB traffic



Residents who need to access their homes can via SB Virginia from Stead



Returning residents need to provide address and ID@nevadadotreno @NHPNorthernComm #WCSO remain on scene



Heindel Rd closed — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 28, 2020

North Virginia Street from Lemon Drive to Stead Boulevard remains closed in Reno.

For more evacuation information, please contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office or visit their Twitter page.