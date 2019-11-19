Officials close roads near the Strip as Metro investigates barricade situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some roads are being closed near the Las Vegas Strip as Metro Police returns to the area of Twain and Paradise for the second time to investigate a woman who is said to be acting erratically. Metro said the woman has also barricaded herself inside an apartment.

Everything first started to unfold Monday night when the woman was seen brandishing a large kitchen knife at the Siegel Suites Twain Apartments. People in the area were evacuated, but that order was eventually lifted.

However, on Tuesday, Metro responded to an assault and battery call that came in just before 12 p.m. for the same woman.

Officials are closing down Twain in both directions from Paradise. Metro is using the same precautions as were used Monday night in the area. Negotiators and SWAT are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.