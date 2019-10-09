Officials: $50K could open old Nevada State Prison museum

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Officials say the historic Nevada State Prison in Carson City needs another $50,000 worth of work before it can open as a museum.

Glen Whorton, Nevada State Prison Preservation Society president and former state prisons chief, said Tuesday about $30,000 has been spent for improvements including making one bathroom handicap-accessible.

Whorton told people touring the facility that $50,000 would pay for an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp, asbestos removal, lighting, and electricity hook-ups.

The prison predates Nevada statehood and was used for 150 years, from 1862 to 2012.

Former Republican Assemblyman Pete Livermore of Carson City led a push in 2013 to make it a museum.

Carson City Chamber of Commerce executive Ronni Hannaman calls the facility part of a unique history that could bring visitors to town.

