Officials: 2 apartments damaged in fire, 2 people sent to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says a fire that broke out late Tuesday night damaged two apartments and sent two people to the hospital.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Portola Del Sol apartment complex, on Simmons Street near Vegas Drive, just before midnight.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy flames coming out the front window of a second floor apartment of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters controlled the fire in less than ten minutes. According to LVFR, one apartment had fire and smoke damage, and the unit next door had heavy smoke damage. A damage estimate was not provided.

There were two adults and an infant in the apartment where the fire originated. One of the adults was taken to the hospital to have a serious laceration to their foot treated.

A neighbor from the next door apartment escaped, but went back to find her dog. Officials says she was “overcome with smoke,” and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No first responders were injured.