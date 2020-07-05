Officials: 1 person transported to hospital, 3 goats dead in northeast valley house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three goats are dead and a Las Vegas resident was transported to the hospital after a fire broke out in the backyard of a northeast valley home.

It happened early Saturday morning just before 3 a.m. at a house located on North Gateway Road, near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Both the Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire that they say began in the backyard and spread to the house.

One resident was transported for smoke inhalation and three goats that were outside died in the fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Officials say there was heavy storage in the backyard that took over five hours to separate and extinguish. A total of 38 fire department personnel responded to this incident.

Nevada Energy also responded for downed power lines.