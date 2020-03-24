Officials: 1 person, dog found dead after structure fire in east valley

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department says one person and a dog were found dead inside of a building that caught fire in the east valley Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Betty Lane, near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. and found a “high” level structure on fire.

Crews found moderate smoke coming from a detached structure outside the building, but were able to knock it down in about 15 minutes.

Officials conducted primary searches and found one body and one dog.

Clark County Fire investigators are currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The utility companies have been notified and are assisting at this time.

