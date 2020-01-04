Officials: 1 man dead after house fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Fire Department says one man is dead after a house fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the “high” level structure fire at a house near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North. Once they arrived, officials found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from a one-story single family residence. They say many doors and windows were boarded up.

Courtesy: NLVFD

Firefighters from NLVFD, as well as Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department helped knock down the fire within one hour.

NLVFD say they reportedly found an unknown aged man dead inside.

Investigators do not yet know if the victim was a resident of the home or associated with the property owner.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man.

Damage to the building is estimated at $150,000. No firefighters were injured during this incident.