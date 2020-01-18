Officials: 1 dead in multi-vehicle fire in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department says they found a body after knocking down a multi-vehicle fire in the northeast valley early Saturday morning.

Officials say they responded to the fire near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, firefighters found a fully involved travel trailer and multiple vehicles on fire. They were able to knock down the fire in minutes.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters located one person deceased inside of the trailer.

The fire is under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased person in coming days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.