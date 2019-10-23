Officers who shot and killed woman who stabbed child identified by Henderson Police

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have identified the officers who shot and killed a woman in Henderson on Monday. According to Henderson Police, Officer Edward Little and Officer Patrick McCarrick pulled the trigger after they saw the woman stabbing her 7-year-old son.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said 37-year-old Claudia Nadia Rodriguez got into an altercation with the child and started stabbing him in their apartment at the Equestrian Apartments near Eastern and Horizon Ridge. The Clark County Coroner ruled her cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officer Little has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since March of 2008 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau. Officer McCarrick has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since January of 2016 and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Henderson’s jurisdiction for 2019.