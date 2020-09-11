Officers named in Wednesday’s fatal officer-involved shooting, pursuit ended on Las Vegas Strip

Related Content Metro Police shoot, kill armed man following pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The police officers involved in the Sept. 9 officer-involved shooting, which occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue have been identified.

Officer Hilton is 36 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

Officer Mazon is 29 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Spring Valley Area Command.

Officer Ward is 34 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Spring Valley Area Command.

Officer Grazioso is 26 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2018. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.