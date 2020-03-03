Officers involved in Henderson officer-involved shooting identified

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department has identified Officers Travis Nusbaum and Donald Okami as those involved in the Feb. 29 officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Viento Del Montagno Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

Officer Nusbaum has served the City of Henderson since Feb. 2007, and Officer Okami has served since July 2015. Both are assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Everything unfolded Saturday when authorities responded to reports of a violent domestic battery involving a weapon at a residence near Gibson Road and the 215 Beltway.

Officers arrived on-scene and found a man armed with a knife. They attempted to subdue him via low-lethal options, but they proved ineffective.

“The male continued to aggress officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” said Henderson Police. The man died from his injuries despite officers’ attempt at life saving measures.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, while Henderson Police investigate.

This is Henderson’s first officer-involved shooting of 2020.