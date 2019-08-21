Officers identified in shooting of armed robbery suspect in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers involved in the deadly shooting at a Laughlin casino on Monday have been identified.

According to Metro, the officers are Cory Mikkelson, 52, who has been employed with Metro since Aug. 1994 and John Susich, 42, who has been employed with Metro since March 2006. Both are assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau (SWAT).

The shooting happened Monday afternoon after a nearly seven-hour standoff with a suspect who attempted to rob two casinos and fired a shot at a security guard.

According to Metro, the man was shot after he exited his car with his weapon drawn several hours later in the parking lot of the Aquarius hotel-casino.

Both officers will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

The suspect’s identity has not been released yet.