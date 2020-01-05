Officers identified in North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two officers have been identified in the deadly shooting that happened in North Las Vegas near Craig and Allen. NLVPD says Officers Aaron Patty and Phillip Schmidt have been put on paid administrative leave following the incident.

According to police, a man in a stolen car was driving away from officers. The vehicle ended up at a CVS, and the driver rammed into several police vehicles.

“At which point, we had two officers discharge at least one round from their weapon,” said Eric Levitt of North Las Vegas Police.

Both of the officers involved have been employed with the department for more than a decade. They will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the review of the incident.